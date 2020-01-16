The Klamath County School District has two openings on its budget committee.

The KCSD Board of Directors will conduct interviews for the positions at its March 12 meeting. Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m., Feb. 25. Open seats are position 2, which represents the Henley Elementary-Keno zone; and position 3, which represents the Bonanza-Lost River zone.

For an application, call Stephanie Bland in the superintendent’s office at 541-851-8767 or go to the district’s website, www.kcsd.k12.or.us. Once on the website, go to the menu at the top, click on departments and then on business services to find the application. All applicants must reside within the elementary school boundaries of their respective zone.

A link to a school boundaries map is available on the KCSD website. Click on School Boundary Map in the far left hand column. The KCSD budget committee includes five at-large members appointed by the school board and the five school board members. They are responsible for reviewing the budget document, listening to public input, revising and

approving the budget document. Position 2 will serve until June 30, 2022; position 3 will serve until June 30, 2021.