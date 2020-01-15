Sherm’s Thunderbird marks 19 years of playing January Santa Claus for the
Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank. Thursday, January 16 at 11am, an entire
semi-truckload of food will be delivered to the Food Bank. This gift fills the
gaps of products we’re no longer seeing in any kind of quantity from outside
the area resources. We’re a small community so this truckload of food fills
so many gaps and makes the difference in thousands of lives!
Wanda Olsrud and their son Steve do so much for so many charities and
they’re truly the nicest, most giving people. Our local Sherm’s Store
Manager, Jim Dillon does everything he can to help us help the community
throughout the year.
The Food Bank distributed 2.2 MILLION pounds of food in 2019. This
wouldn’t be possible without the support of the whole community!