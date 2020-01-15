Sherm’s Thunderbird marks 19 years of playing January Santa Claus for the

Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank. Thursday, January 16 at 11am, an entire

semi-truckload of food will be delivered to the Food Bank. This gift fills the

gaps of products we’re no longer seeing in any kind of quantity from outside

the area resources. We’re a small community so this truckload of food fills

so many gaps and makes the difference in thousands of lives!

Wanda Olsrud and their son Steve do so much for so many charities and

they’re truly the nicest, most giving people. Our local Sherm’s Store

Manager, Jim Dillon does everything he can to help us help the community

throughout the year.

The Food Bank distributed 2.2 MILLION pounds of food in 2019. This

wouldn’t be possible without the support of the whole community!