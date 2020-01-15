CORVALLIS, Ore. – Due to unforeseen weather and traffic conditions, the basketball games at Southern Oregon University have been rescheduled.

Oregon Tech was scheduled to play at SOU Tuesday night – the women at 5:30 p.m. and the men after at 7:30 p.m. – but the Owls were unable to get to Ashland, Ore. The games have been rescheduled for Wednesday at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., respectively, back at the Lithia Motors Pavillion.

On the women’s side, SOU (10-5 overall, 6-2 CCC) and Owls (11-5, 5-1) are separated both within one game of first place in the standings and can be heard on 104.3 & 960 KLAD at 4:00 pm. The men’s game will be an NAIA DII Top 25 matchup with the Owls (14-2, 4-2) at No. 2 and the Raiders (12-4, 4-2) at No. 18 in the latest poll will tip at 6:30 pm with the pregame show radio broadcaststarting at 6:00 pm on 92-5 KLAD-FM