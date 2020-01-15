KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech head golf coach Jeff Corkill has announced the signing of a trio of players to the class of 2020-21 for the Men’s Golf Program.

Hunter Eberhardt

Hunter Eberhardt

Mountain View HS, Boise, Idaho

Coach Corkill: “I’m excited to bring Hunter into the Owl family. Hunter is a player that we project to be an outstanding contributor to the golf program. He has made steady improvement as a junior golfer and we see him maturing as he moves on to the colligate level. ”

Notables: Hunter has had an outstanding junior and high school golf career up to this point, with three Junior IGA regular-season wins and a third-place finish in the Idaho State Golf Championships in 2019. Hunter also excels in the classroom, as a 4.0 Honor Student in high school, he will be majoring in Mechanical Engineering at Oregon Tech. Hunter is the son of Megan and Rader Eberhardt

Nate Beck

Mazama HS, Klamath Falls, Oregon

Nate Beck

Coach Corkill: “It is always good to find local talent! Nate has a strong upside and we think when he focuses primarily on his golf in college the sky is the limit. Nate has an elusive intangible in that he can hit the golf ball a very long way, once he harnesses that power it will be fun to see how skilled he can become.”

Notables: Nate, a Klamath Falls native, comes to Oregon Tech as possibly the best pure athlete the program has seen in years. Nate has three varsity letters from high school football, including one year as a first-team all-conference quarterback. Nate has accrued three consecutive top-ten finishes at the 4A Oregon State Golf Championships so far. Nate intends on studying Business at Oregon Tech. Nate is the son of Tim and Lisa Beck.

Mason Snider

Mason Snider

Henley HS, Klamath Falls, Oregon

Coach Corkill: “Mason is another local talent that we are glad to have join the Owl family! Mason comes in with a solid skillset that we think as he improves and focuses on his golf game will develop into a top golfer for the Owls. Mason is a very grounded young man and a very good student, all attributes that will help him grow and improve in our program.”

Notables: Mason, also a Klamath Falls native, is another multiple sport athlete joining the Oregon Tech Men’s Golf Program. Mason has been on the varsity golf program every year so far and was also a member of the varsity basketball team in his junior year. Mason comes to Oregon Tech as a current member of the National Honor Society and high school honor roll, he intends to major in Renewable Energy Engineering. Mason is the son of David and Tina Snider.