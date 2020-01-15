The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), in association with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), awarded the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office grant funds for traffic safety during 2019-2020 totaling $21,500. The grants are being used to increase traffic enforcement with focused patrols for Distracted Driving, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII), Occupant Protection (Safety Belts), Pedestrian Safety and Speed Enforcement during the below specified events.

Distracted Driving Grant Amount = $5,000

High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020

National Distracted Driving Awareness Month 4/2020 – SCHEDULED

DUII High Visibility Enforcement Events Grant Amount = $5,000

High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020

Thanksgiving 11/27 – 12/1/2019

Christmas 2019 / New Year’s 2020 12/13 – 1/2/2020

Super Bowl 2/2/2020 – SCHEDULED

Labor Day 8/16 – 9/3/2020 – SCHEDULED

Occupant Protection (Safety Belt) Blitz Periods Grant Amount = $5,500

High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020

Thanksgiving – Click It or Ticket 11/27 – 12/1/2019

Blitz #1 2/3 – 2/16/2020 – SCHEDULED

Blitz #2 Click It or Ticket 5/18 – 5/31/2020 – SCHEDULED

Blitz #3 8/24 – 9/6/2020 – SCHEDULED

Pedestrian Safety Grant Amount = $2,000

High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020

Speed Enforcement Grant Amount = $4,000

High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020

Visit the Sheriff’s Office web page under Departments at www.klamathcounty.org, and view all releases in the “Media Releases” tab.

Christmas 2019 / New Year’s 2020

Over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, deputies provided twelve hours of additional enforcement and presence. Deputies made fifteen traffic stops resulting in one arrest for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, thirteen warnings and one citation for Driving While Suspended.

Super Bowl and Safety Belt Blitz #1

This Super Bowl season, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office to remind football fans and Super Bowl party goers that designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of drunk driving. Super Bowl LIV falls on Sunday, February 2, 2020. If your night involves alcohol, plan for a sober ride home. If you’re hosting the party, take care of your designated drivers. Whether you’re the designated driver, heading out for a night at a party or bar, or hosting a Super Bowl party, we want to remind everyone that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office will also be participating in the Occupant Protection period from February 3rd through February 16th. Deputies will be focusing on all aspects of safety belt usage; day & night.

