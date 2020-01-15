KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Oregon Tech men moved down three notches while the OIT women sit just outside the Top 25 in this week’s NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.
The Cascade Collegiate Conference saw three teams in the top-25, with another receiving votes. College of Idaho moved up two spots to sit at No. 3 after beating then-ranked No.2 Oregon Tech 77-65 back on Dec. 20, 2019, the Hustling Owls are still No. 1 in the country in scoring margin (22.8) and No. 2 in rebound margin. Southern Oregon University moved up to No. 15 while Northwest University is just on the outside of the poll, receiving votes.
The Mustangs of Morningside remain in the No. 1 spot for the second week in a row of the 2019-20 NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. The Mustangs captured all 12 first-place votes this week.
Top 25 showdown tonight – Oregon Tech was scheduled to play at SOU last night – the women at 5:30 p.m. and the men after at 7:30 p.m. – but the Owls were unable to get to Ashland, Ore. because of closed roads. The games have been rescheduled for today at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., respectively, back at the Lithia Motors Pavillion.
On the women’s side, SOU (10-5 overall, 6-2 CCC) and Owls (11-5, 5-1) are separated both within one game of first place in the standings. The game can be heard on 104.3 & 960 KLAD at 4:00 pm. The men’s game will be an NAIA DII Top 25 matchup with the Owls (14-2, 4-2) now at No. 5 and the Raiders (12-4, 4-2) now at No. 15 will tip at 6:30 pm with the pregame show radio broadcast starting at 6:00 pm on 92-5 KLAD-FM
2019-2020 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 – Poll 3 (Jan. 15)
|RANK
|LAST Week
|SCHOOL [1st PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Morningside (Iowa) [12]
|18-0
|312
|2
|2
|Indiana Wesleyan
|15-3
|291
|3
|5
|College of Idaho
|15-3
|288
|4
|6
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|18-1
|287
|5
|2
|Oregon Tech
|14-2
|270
|6
|4
|Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
|16-2
|269
|7
|10
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|16-1
|254
|8
|12
|Washington Adventist (Md.)
|15-3
|230
|8
|8
|Marian (Ind.)
|13-4
|230
|10
|7
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|15-3
|224
|11
|9
|Bethel (Ind.)
|16-2
|222
|12
|13
|IU Kokomo (Ind.)
|15-3
|205
|13
|14
|Lourdes (Ohio)
|14-4
|182
|14
|22
|Keiser (Fla.)
|14-3
|161
|15
|18
|Southern Oregon
|12-4
|149
|16
|NR
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|14-4
|144
|17
|23
|Mount Marty (S.D.)
|15-4
|137
|18
|NR
|Grace (Ind.)
|13-5
|136
|19
|RV
|Union (Ky.)
|13-5
|126
|20
|RV
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|14-5
|116
|21
|17
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|14-4
|107
|22
|RV
|Madonna (Mich.)
|14-5
|100
|23
|25
|Antelope Valley (Calif.)
|13-4
|95
|24
|RV
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|13-2
|62
|25
|NR
|Holy Cross (Ind.)
|14-5
|59
Dropped Out: Michigan-Dearborn, Bethel (Kan.), Spring Arbor (Mich.), Ave Maria (Fla.)
Receiving Votes: Dordt (Iowa) 47, Indiana Southeast 40, Michigan-Dearborn 39, Northwest (Wash.) 33, Concordia (Neb.) 30, Bethel (Kan.) 25, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 16, Montreat (N.C.) 15, Ave Maria (Fla.) 15, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 11, Bellevue (Neb.) 3
Women’s Poll – Northwest Christian University broke into the top-25 after beating then-ranked Eastern Oregon University to kick off the New Year, 66-63. The Beacons have won three of their last four games and sit in the No. 22 spot. Two other Cascade Collegiate Conference teams are receiving votes in the poll: Oregon Tech and Corban University.
2019-20 NAIA DII Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 3 (Jan. 15)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|2
|Southeastern (Fla.) [11]
|16-2
|312
|2
|4
|Hastings (Neb.) [1]
|18-0
|302
|3
|1
|Concordia (Neb.)
|15-2
|292
|4
|5
|Marian (Ind.)
|16-2
|282
|5
|9
|Taylor (Ind.)
|18-0
|267
|6
|3
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|14-3
|264
|7
|7
|Morningside (Iowa)
|15-4
|251
|8
|8
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|16-3
|242
|9
|6
|Dordt (Iowa)
|16-3
|233
|10
|10
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|16-3
|219
|11
|13
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|13-4
|216
|12
|14
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|13-5
|195
|13
|11
|Indiana Tech
|14-4
|188
|14
|19
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|17-1
|176
|15
|15
|Antelope Valley (Calif.)
|12-3
|162
|16
|21
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|14-2
|160
|17
|12
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|11-5
|144
|18
|17
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|16-1
|142
|19
|16
|Sterling (Kan.)
|13-5
|139
|20
|24
|Indiana South Bend (Ind.)
|18-1
|129
|21
|22
|Huntington (Ind.)
|15-3
|123
|22
|NR
|Northwest Christian (Ore.)
|12-3
|103
|23
|23
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|14-2
|76
|24
|NR
|Kansas Wesleyan
|14-4
|66
|25
|20
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|13-6
|64
Dropped Out: Eastern Oregon and Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
Receiving Votes: Mount Vernon Nazarene 53, WVU Tech 38, Oregon Tech 32, Indiana Wesleyan 24, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 23, Bethany (Kan.) 17, Jamestown (N.D.) 14, Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 12, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 12, Corban (Ore.) 4