KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Oregon Tech men moved down three notches while the OIT women sit just outside the Top 25 in this week’s NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

The Cascade Collegiate Conference saw three teams in the top-25, with another receiving votes. College of Idaho moved up two spots to sit at No. 3 after beating then-ranked No.2 Oregon Tech 77-65 back on Dec. 20, 2019, the Hustling Owls are still No. 1 in the country in scoring margin (22.8) and No. 2 in rebound margin. Southern Oregon University moved up to No. 15 while Northwest University is just on the outside of the poll, receiving votes.

The Mustangs of Morningside remain in the No. 1 spot for the second week in a row of the 2019-20 NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. The Mustangs captured all 12 first-place votes this week.

Top 25 showdown tonight – Oregon Tech was scheduled to play at SOU last night – the women at 5:30 p.m. and the men after at 7:30 p.m. – but the Owls were unable to get to Ashland, Ore. because of closed roads. The games have been rescheduled for today at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., respectively, back at the Lithia Motors Pavillion.

On the women’s side, SOU (10-5 overall, 6-2 CCC) and Owls (11-5, 5-1) are separated both within one game of first place in the standings. The game can be heard on 104.3 & 960 KLAD at 4:00 pm. The men’s game will be an NAIA DII Top 25 matchup with the Owls (14-2, 4-2) now at No. 5 and the Raiders (12-4, 4-2) now at No. 15 will tip at 6:30 pm with the pregame show radio broadcast starting at 6:00 pm on 92-5 KLAD-FM

2019-2020 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 – Poll 3 (Jan. 15)

RANK LAST Week SCHOOL [1st PLACE VOTES] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Morningside (Iowa) [12] 18-0 312 2 2 Indiana Wesleyan 15-3 291 3 5 College of Idaho 15-3 288 4 6 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 18-1 287 5 2 Oregon Tech 14-2 270 6 4 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 16-2 269 7 10 Ottawa (Kan.) 16-1 254 8 12 Washington Adventist (Md.) 15-3 230 8 8 Marian (Ind.) 13-4 230 10 7 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 15-3 224 11 9 Bethel (Ind.) 16-2 222 12 13 IU Kokomo (Ind.) 15-3 205 13 14 Lourdes (Ohio) 14-4 182 14 22 Keiser (Fla.) 14-3 161 15 18 Southern Oregon 12-4 149 16 NR Oklahoma Wesleyan 14-4 144 17 23 Mount Marty (S.D.) 15-4 137 18 NR Grace (Ind.) 13-5 136 19 RV Union (Ky.) 13-5 126 20 RV Southeastern (Fla.) 14-5 116 21 17 Saint Francis (Ind.) 14-4 107 22 RV Madonna (Mich.) 14-5 100 23 25 Antelope Valley (Calif.) 13-4 95 24 RV Mayville State (N.D.) 13-2 62 25 NR Holy Cross (Ind.) 14-5 59

Dropped Out : Michigan-Dearborn, Bethel (Kan.), Spring Arbor (Mich.), Ave Maria (Fla.)

Receiving Votes: Dordt (Iowa) 47, Indiana Southeast 40, Michigan-Dearborn 39, Northwest (Wash.) 33, Concordia (Neb.) 30, Bethel (Kan.) 25, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 16, Montreat (N.C.) 15, Ave Maria (Fla.) 15, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 11, Bellevue (Neb.) 3

Women’s Poll – Northwest Christian University broke into the top-25 after beating then-ranked Eastern Oregon University to kick off the New Year, 66-63. The Beacons have won three of their last four games and sit in the No. 22 spot. Two other Cascade Collegiate Conference teams are receiving votes in the poll: Oregon Tech and Corban University.

2019-20 NAIA DII Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 3 (Jan. 15)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 2 Southeastern (Fla.) [11] 16-2 312 2 4 Hastings (Neb.) [1] 18-0 302 3 1 Concordia (Neb.) 15-2 292 4 5 Marian (Ind.) 16-2 282 5 9 Taylor (Ind.) 18-0 267 6 3 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 14-3 264 7 7 Morningside (Iowa) 15-4 251 8 8 St. Francis (Ill.) 16-3 242 9 6 Dordt (Iowa) 16-3 233 10 10 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 16-3 219 11 13 Saint Francis (Ind.) 13-4 216 12 14 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 13-5 195 13 11 Indiana Tech 14-4 188 14 19 Siena Heights (Mich.) 17-1 176 15 15 Antelope Valley (Calif.) 12-3 162 16 21 Mayville State (N.D.) 14-2 160 17 12 Northwestern (Iowa) 11-5 144 18 17 Bryan (Tenn.) 16-1 142 19 16 Sterling (Kan.) 13-5 139 20 24 Indiana South Bend (Ind.) 18-1 129 21 22 Huntington (Ind.) 15-3 123 22 NR Northwest Christian (Ore.) 12-3 103 23 23 Reinhardt (Ga.) 14-2 76 24 NR Kansas Wesleyan 14-4 66 25 20 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 13-6 64

Dropped Out: Eastern Oregon and Lawrence Tech (Mich.)