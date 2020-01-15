The Klamath Falls City School District joins 196 school districts throughout Oregon to celebrate January as “School Board Recognition Month,” Superintendent Dr. Paul Hillyer announced January 13 during the board’s monthly meeting at the district office.

Hillyer read Governor Kate Brown’s Proclamation of School Board Recognition Month and honored the city’s board members with cake, certificates and words of thanks.

“We are very fortunate to have such great board members,” he said. “I am grateful for their generous giving of time and talent to bring success for our students. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

School board members represent their fellow citizens’ views and priorities in the complex enterprise of maintaining and running the community’s public schools, Hillyer said. They also reinforce the principle of local control over public education, which is an important, highly valued aspect of education in Oregon.

The school board’s main goal is to support student achievement, Hillyer added. To achieve that goal, the board focuses on the following needs:

Creating a vision for what parents and citizens want their school district to become and how to make student achievement the top priority

Setting standards for what students must learn and be able to do

Assessing whether schools achieve their goals, and whether students are learning

Accounting for the outcomes of decisions and by tracking progress and reporting results

Aligning the use of the district’s human and financial resources

Creating a safe and orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach

Collaborating to solve common problems and to support common successes

Focusing on continuous improvement by questioning, examining, revising, refining and revisiting issues related to student achievement.

“Even though we are making a special effort during January to show appreciation for our school board members, we recognize their contributions reflect a year-round effort on their part. They are dedicated individuals who are committed to improving student achievement and to fighting for the best for all of our students,” Hillyer said.