The investigation into the murder of 36-year old Pedro Padilla appears to be escalating. Police recently located and arrested Joshua Holloway and are now charging a 4th suspect.

According to court documents, on Jan 7, 43-year old Julie Davis of Klamath Falls was charged with one count of Abuse of a Corpse in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

It has been confirmed that the charges were related to the death of Pedro Padilla and Davis has not yet been brought into custody.

The other suspects in this case include 58-year-old, Tori Hill of Malin and 31-year-old Corey Agard of Portland. Hill, Agard, Holloway, Davis and Padilla all have prior criminal convictions and according to court documents Padilla and Hill were involved in multiple incidents together.

We will continue to keep you updated as we gain more information on the case.