Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 5 PM – 9 PM

It’s the most exclusive, most glamorous, most red-carpet-ish event of the year. Join us as we raise a glass and a bidder number for a night of amazing Broadway tributes, sumptuous food and silent and live auctions filled with treasures!

All proceeds from this fundraiser directly fund our seven revered education programs – offering more than 20,000 individual opportunities for Arts education to all students in the Basin, K-12 each year.