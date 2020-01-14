Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 5 PM – 9 PM

It’s the most exclusive, most glamorous, most red-carpet-ish event of the year. Join us as we raise a glass and a bidder number for a night of amazing Broadway tributes, sumptuous food and silent and live auctions filled with treasures!

All proceeds from this fundraiser directly fund our seven revered education programs – offering more than 20,000 individual opportunities for Arts education to all students in the Basin, K-12 each year.

Tickets: ~ Purchase Single Seats or a Table of 8

Table of 8 – price $600 until Jan 31 (will go up to $700 Feb.1)

General Admission $85 per person until Jan 31 (will go up to $100 Feb. 1) 

RRTHEATER.ORG

