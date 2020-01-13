KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech head women’s basketball Coach Scott Meredith , recently announced the return of many former Lady Owls for the 2020 alumni game to be played Sunday, January 19 at 12 noon at Danny Miles Court. Admission is free and all are invited to the event.

“It’s an exciting time for the Lady Owls,” said Meredith. “This is the first time we will have enough alums participating to play an alumni team against another alumni team. These women put their hearts and souls into Lady Owl basketball and were instrumental in helping the program rise to the level it is at. It’s so important to keep contact and honor those players who played so hard representing Oregon Tech. They are family and I hope our fans will return to Danny Miles Court Sunday afternoon to say hello and watch them play a fun game against each other.”