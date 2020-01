The Klamath County Youth Cheer teams swept their first competition last weekend.

On Saturday, at the Orange Black Cheer Challenge in Roseburg, the KCYC Yellow Jackets, coached by Alyssa Tucker and Rachel Jungling (and Assistant Coach Hayley Dolan) won first place against 3 other teams!

The KCYC Stingers, coached by Vale Chase and Brittany Hughes also won first place against 4 other teams. In addition, the Stingers won the Grand Champion award, which is the highest score given to a routine!