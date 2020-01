It has been a year since Topper’s in Keno caught fire. The fire was suspected to be caused by arson, but no arrests were ever made in the case.

Yesterday, the home of live music and the famous frog races posted on their Facebook that “Well it’s been a year today that Topper’s caught fire. Unfortunately don’t think it will ever open again.”

If anyone has any useful information on the cause of the fire, they are pleased asked to contact the Oregon State Police.