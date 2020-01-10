Nearly all of us have seen a performance at the Ross Ragland Theater. Many of us support the theater through individual or business sponsorships or contributions. The theater’s patrons, staff, and performers enjoy our Downtown amenities and support our businesses. And we’ve all seen that iconic tower on the Downtown skyline -a regional beacon to arts, entertainment, and community enrichment.

The RRT’s “Light the Tower” campaign is underway, and Klamath Falls Downtown Association is proud to offer a unique opportunity for you or your business to double down on your support! From now until February 11, 2020, KFDA will MATCH YOUR DONATION TO THIS CAMPAIGN DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR!

​

Here’s how our Light the Tower Flash Campaign works (you won’t believe how easy this is):

Make a donation to the campaign using the form below (check, credit/debit, PayPal accepted) For every donation received (up to $2,500 in total donations) KFDA will make a matching contribution to the campaign in your name. At the end of the campaign KFDA will present the donation to the Ross Ragland Theater on behalf of “Downtown Supporters of Arts & Culture“.

If you are an individual, this is a way to support a valuable community asset and get a great start on your 2020 charitable giving! If you are a business, it’s a great opportunity for you to support another local Downtown establishment that brings visitors and performers from all over into Downtown and through your doors. Make a contribution yourself, or let your customers be a part of the excitement by collecting donations at your business!

Simple, right? All you need to do is complete the donation form below!

(To learn more about the “Light the Tower” campaign, visit http://rrtheater.org/tower/. You can make your donation there as well, but the only way to double the value of your contribution is by using the donation form below).