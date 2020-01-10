On Thursday, January 9, 2020 at approximately 9:55 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 50 near milepost 21.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a white Volvo, operated by Vincente Tapia-Ochoa (56) of Malin, was traveling westbound on Hwy 50 when he lost control of the vehicle and slid into the eastbound lanes. The Volvo collided with a eastbound Chevrolet PU operated by Jorge Alvarez Hernandez (42) of Klamath Falls.

Alvarez-Hernandez was not seriously injured.

Tapia-Ochoa sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by ODOT, Malin Police Department, Merrill Police Department, and Merrill Fire Department.