The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is pleased to announce the graduation of its 394th Basic Police Class.

The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.

Basic Police Class 394 will graduate at the Oregon Public Safety Academy at 4190 Aumsville Hwy SE in Salem, Oregon on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception immediately following the graduation. Chief Tighe O’Meara with the Ashland Police Department will be the speaker.

The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training would like to invite you to join us in observing the ceremony and congratulating Basic Police #BP394 on their successful completion of basic training.

The graduating students appreciate the family, friends and guests who make graduation an appropriate conclusion to their basic training at the Oregon Public Safety Academy.

Included in this graduating class is Police Officer Joseph Reed of Klamath Falls Police Department.