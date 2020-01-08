An art exhibit titled “Variety in Art” is on display through the end of February in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery.

Paintings by a group of local adult art students are featured in the exhibition. An opening reception for the exhibit will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in the museum at 1451 Main St.

The artists are studying in classes offered weekly at the museum by Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey. The show includes paintings created in various mediums, with a variety of individual techniques and subjects.

Students with pieces in the show include June Bell, Alexis Charlton, Pat Eck, Billie Hagerman, Penny Hansen, Melinda Hopper, Sharon Howe, Louisa Howerton, Grace Johnson, Mary Kelley, Annie McDougal, Pat McLaughlan, Helen O’Harra, Julie Shelangouski, Annaliese Strow.

The Modoc Gallery is open during regular museum hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the gallery is free.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.