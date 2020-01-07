Oregon public land officials have announced visiting and recreational activity costs are expected to increase while new permit systems limit access to large regions of back country in Oregon for the new year. .

The new fees and permits to hike, boat, fish and visit lands target low-paying groups to combat overcrowding amid a statewide population increase.

Anyone operating a non-motorized boat over 10-feet long in any waterway must purchase a waterway access permit or be fined $115 after a short grace period.

The permit is available for $5 weekly, $17 annually or $30 every two years.

In addition, the cost of fishing and hunting licenses, adult angling tags and recreational vehicle campsites have also increased. These changes raise questions about affordability and accessibility, but they are all meant to improve outdoor experiences statewide.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit state websites for more details about the changes, officials said.