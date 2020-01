The Klamath Audubon Meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14, will feature Ron Larson presenting “Klamath Basin Wetlands and their Birds – An Ecological Jewel.” Over one million years in the making, Basin wetlands provide a critical and increasingly rare habitat for many species of birds and aquatic life. Ron is a Klamath Audubon Board member and retired U S Fish & Wildlife Service aquatic biologist. Meeting will be at 6:30pm, Fisher Nicholson Realty Conference Room, 403 Main St.