WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) announced that he has nominated thirteen Oregon students for acceptance to one of the prestigious United States service academies. Walden’s Service Academy Nomination Board — retired and active-duty military officers who interviewed potential candidates for the service academies — recommended each student based on their academic performance, extracurricular involvement, and character.

“It is an honor to nominate these outstanding young Oregonians to our nation’s service academies,” Walden said. “These future leaders have earned these well deserved nominations through years of hard work, dedication, and commitment to character. By pursuing higher education at one of our country’s select service academies, these students have shown a desire to lead by example, grow intellectually, and serve the United States in uniform. I am confident that each nominee will be successful in this admirable endeavor and that their futures will be bright.

“I’d also like to thank my Service Academy Nomination Board for recommending these young leaders. Their experience serving our country in uniform is invaluable to the nomination process, and speaks to the unique qualities of the students they interviewed and recommended for nominations. Without their guidance and understanding of what it takes to succeed at the U.S. service academies, these nominations would not be possible,” said Walden.

Serving on Walden’s Service Academy Nomination Board are: Retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Frank Toney, Retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Dave Dotterrer, Retired U.S. Navy Captain Harriet Harris, Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeff Smith, and Oregon Army National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Travis Lee.

The service academies include: the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York; the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; and the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. Final selection for admission to the service academies will be determined by officials at each academy this spring.

Students who are interested in learning more about service academy nominations can visit Walden’s website at https://walden.house.gov/academynominations.

The nominees from Oregon’s Second District are:

Deschutes County:

Samuel Conklin, son of William and Kelly Conklin of Bend, attending Home School — nominated to the United States Military Academy and the United States Air Force Academy.

Brendon Dearing, son of Douglas and Michelle Dearing of Bend, attending Bend Senior High School — nominated to the United States Air Force and the United States Naval Academy.

Teaghan Doran, daughter of David and Shauna Doran of La Pine, attending Kettle Run High School — nominated to the United States Naval Academy, the United States Air Force Academy, and the United States Military Academy.

Wyatt Eckholt, son of John and Patricia Eckholt of Bend, attending Summit High School — nominated to the United States Military Academy.

Brooke Parker, daughter of Michael and Stephanie Parker of Redmond, attending Redmond High School — nominated to the United States Military Academy.

Ethan Reed, son of Mark and Charlotte Reed of Bend, attending Summit High School — nominated to the United States Military Academy.

Parker Ruggles, son of Jonathan and Nicole Ruggles of Bend, attending Bend Senior High School — nominated to the United States Naval Academy.

Skyler Sundvall, daughter of Timothy and Laura Sundvall of Bend, attending Bend Senior High School — nominated to the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy.

Hood River County:

Maverick Geller, son of Marc and Jennifer Geller of Hood River, attending Hood River Valley High School — nominated to the Uniteds States Merchant Marine Academy and the United States Air Force Academy.

Jackson County:

Andrea Gilliland, daughter of Drew and Colette Gilliland of Central Point, attending Crater High School (BIS) — nominated to the United States Air Force Academy.

Adrian Stanfield, son of Richard and Katharine Stanfield of Talent, attending Phoenix High School — nominated to the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Naval Academy, and the United States Military Academy.

Klamath County:

Connor Cherpeski, son of Nathan and Larissa Cherpeski of Klamath Falls, attending Klamath Union High School — nominated to the United States Military Academy.

Union County:

Keith Oswald, son of Gene and Jessika Oswald of Cove, attending La Grande High School — nominated to the United States Air Force and the United States Military Academy.