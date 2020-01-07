PORTLAND, Ore. – After a close first half, No. 2 Oregon Tech (14-2, 4-2 CCC) used a 17-1 run in the second to power past Warner Pacific University (8-7, 4-3 CCC) 90-73, earning a much-needed conference win as the team completed their sweep of the weekend on the road.

“Tonight was a great example of how to win on the road,” said head coach Justin Parnell . “You have to bring energy and get stops down the stretch and we did just that. Fink was incredible tonight and really opened up a lot of looks for everyone else.”

The Knights started out strong against their nationally ranked foe, going 8-2 to open the game and then using a 9-2 run to cement their advantage. The Hustlin’ Owls came back 15-5 to tie the score but were unable to gain the lead as Warner pulled ahead.

A three-point basket from senior Mitchell Fink tied up the game for a second time at the five-minute mark, and this time sophomore Matt Van Tassell sent one in to give the Owls their first lead of the game. The score remained close, but a last second three-pointer from junior Harrison Steiger gave Tech a single point advantage at the half.

Back to back OIT three-pointers opened up the second, but an 8-0 Knights run wiped out the advantage and gave them the lead once more. However, Tech wasn’t done yet – a 17-1 run was followed by a 9-0 run that sent them up to their largest lead of 20, which they held to the end of the game.

Fink led the scoring with a game high 29 points, as well as eight rebounds and seven assists. Senior Seth Erickson followed with 21 points and seven rebounds. Both Fink and Erickson scored 3-of-7 from long range. Sophomore Lachlan McKimm added another 15 points.

For the Knights, Stephon Shaw scored 16 points and made five rebounds, while Kadeem Strickland and Miles Brown each scored 11 points. KJ Bosco scored eight for the team and made five steals.

Junior Scotty Burge grabbed 10 boards to lead the Owls to a 46-23 rebounding edge and the team also held a 14-10 advantage in assists. The team also led 22-7 from the bench.

Warner Pacific led 48-34 in the paint.

The Hustlin’ Owls will challenge nationally ranked rival No. 18 Southern Oregon next, with the game taking place on January 14th at 7:30 pm in Ashland before the team returns for home games on the 17th and 18th against Northwest Christian University and Corban University, respectively. Both games will start at 7:30 pm at Danny Miles Court.