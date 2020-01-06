A series of astronomy events has been scheduled in the Klamath Falls area to observe objects in the night sky this year.

The events, referred to as star parties, are sponsored by the Klamath County Museum. Volunteer amateur astronomers will be on hand at each event to provide telescopes for viewing objects such as planets, stars, star clusters, nebulae and distant galaxies.

“Some of our events will be held right here in town, but for other events we’ll have to go a ways out of town to find darker skies for viewing deep-sky objects,” said museum manager Todd Kepple.

The first event of the year is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15, at Sukraw Farms, 1800 Lower Klamath Lake Road. Winter constellations will be featured during the event, and a warming station will be provided.

Following are other astronomy events planned by the museum:

– Conjunction of Mercury and Venus, May 23.

– Perseid meteor shower, Aug. 11.

– Jupiter, Saturn and Mars visible, Oct. 18.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000