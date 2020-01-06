The Linkville Players are excited to announce open auditions for Austentatious – a New Musical on Monday, January 13 or Tuesday, January 14 at 7pm. Hopeful actors need only come to one day of auditions.

Written by by Joe Slabe, Matt Board, Kate Galvin, Jane Caplow, Luisa Hinchliff, directed by Crystal Muno and Dan Crenshaw and choreographed by Jasmine Klauder This contemporary, musical comedy follows the Klamath River Amateur Players as they butcher… er, stage…a new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. From not enough male auditioners, to tech difficulties, to the ridiculous personalities attempting to mesh to create art the play within a play is terrible theater at its absolute comedic best.

The show calls for 4 women and 3 men (though some gender swapping may be considered)– all mature teens or adults:

· Samantha– the plucky and professional stage manager (mezzo/belter)

· Emily (Elizabeth Bennet) – the diva-licious writer/choreographer/leading lady (alto/mezzo)

· Dominic – an experimental and temperamental director (baritone)

· David (Darcy) – the star struck newbie (tenor)

· Lauren (Lydia Bennet) – an aspiring ingenue (mezzo/belter)

· Jessica (Jane Bennet) – the steadfast theater veteran (mezzo/belter)

· Blake (Charles Bingley) – a recovering addict whose therapist told him he could skip group therapy if he did a community production (bari-tenor)

To be ready for auditions, actors should have prepped a minute long, vocal solo with accompaniment (sheet music or a track without vocals on CD, thumb drive or phone). Auditioners should also be dressed to move in a small dance audition and expect to read sides.

The rehearsal period for the show is eight weeks long: Mon thru Thu + some weekends. The show will run five weekends: Fri, Mar 13, through Sat, Apr 11, 2020, with one Sunday matinee.

For additional information visit www.linkvilleplayers.org or the Playhouse’s FB page. You can also contact the director at 541-892-7977