THE LINKVILLE PLAYERS PRESENT A PRODUCTION OF

A Slice of the Blarney

Written by Kitty Burns, Directed by Angelina Kennon

The Linkville Players are excited to announce the production of the hilarious comedy, A Slice of the Blarney, written by Kitty Burns and directed by Angelina Kennon. The run kicks off Friday, January 10th with an Opening Night Gala, including complimentary appetizers and champagne. The Opening Night Gala is sponsored by Gino’s Café and will begin at 6:30pm, prior to the show beginning at 7:30pm. Performances will run for four weekends starting Friday, January 10th and closing Saturday, February 1st. Performances will be every Friday & Saturday evening at 7:30pm, along with one Sunday matinee performance on January 26th at 2:00pm.

A Slice of the Blarney follows Shannon O’Leary, portrayed by Pat Kelly, who is lying on his deathbed in his home, not far from Manhattan. This multi-millionaire knows that the members of his family are just waiting for him to die and see who inherits his fortune. One-by-one, the ever-faithful relatives show up and circle like vultures. Shannon still hopes there is one among them who loves him beyond his money.

Shannon’s family has gathered in his home near the end of his life to celebrate him. More importantly they each want to know who will be rewarded in his will. The O’Leary family is portrayed by Chris Malloy, Molly Dively, Edie Brown-Vieyra, Ashira McKeehan-Clingman, and Kevin Coleman. Joani Kelly portrays the ever present maid and Mathew Lansiedel features as the doctor. This show is directed by Angelina Kennon, who is a Linkville Playhouse first time director, but has a natural talent for creating a fun and entertaining show for the audience.

Tickets can be purchased at Poppy (522 Main Street) in advance or up to 30 minutes prior to show times at the Linkville Playhouse (201 Main Street). Production information for the rest of the 2019-2020 season is available at http://linkvilleplayers.org/.