The Oregon Board of Forestry Subcommittee on Federal Forests will convene an evening meeting in Salem Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. The subcommittee is meeting to review Governor’s Council on Wildfire Response recommendations and Good Neighbor Authority (GNA) updates.

The meeting will be held in the Clatsop Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry Headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. The meeting is open to the public and a public comment period is on the agenda. Written comments may be submitted in advance of the meeting to Boardofforestry@oregon.gov.

Meeting materials are available at

www.oregon.gov/ODF/Board/Pages/Subcommittee-of-Federal-Forests.aspx.

Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling the ODF Public Affairs Office at 503-945-7200 at least 48 hours in advance.