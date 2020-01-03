With a new decade comes new responsibility. (I borrowed that line from Uncle Ben)

It may only be January 3rd, but authorities have already issued a warning on why you shouldn’t be abbreviating the new year. The warning: Don’t write the date 1/3/20.

Instead, write out 2020 in full, so it looks like this: 1/3/2020.

Authorities say the date is easily changeable and could ultimately be used against you.

For example, if you only write 1/3/20, the date could easily be changed/altered to say 1/3/2015 and render the document invalid, falling into the scammers plan.

Please be caution when signing important documents – or any documents for that matter.