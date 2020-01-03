Those involved in the murder that happened sometime between late November and late December of 2019 have begun their court hearings.

Corey Agard who is accused of shooting and killing Pedro Padilla at a home in Merrill for $10,000 has pleaded not guilty. He is also being charged with aggravated murder, murder, conspiracy to commit murder and a half dozen more charges. Agard’s next court date is January 14th.

Tori Hill who is accused of paying Agard to murder Padilla is being charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and numerous other charges associated with the case. She is scheduled for court today. Hill also has previous charges she is facing, unrelated to the murder including possession of methamphetamine.

The third suspect being charged in this case is Joshua Holloway of Chiloquin. Holloway was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. KCSO is still looking for Joshua Holloway. They believe he is in northern Klamath County and dangerous.