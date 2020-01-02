The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is continuing its investigation into

the suspicious death of a man located on December 26 after deputies received a call at

9:10 a.m., reporting a possible dead body lying near railroad tracks about .3 mile east of

the Andesite Railroad Crossing near Military Pass Road, a rural area of Siskiyou County

near US 97, 32-miles southeast of Yreka and east of Weed, California.

A SCSO sergeant and deputy responded to the location, where they found a deceased male adult. SCSO was notified of the call by railroad authorities. The incident prompted a response by the SCSO’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU). The investigation has revealed the man sustained head injuries and investigators have reason to believe he was a passenger on a

southbound train prior to his death. The man’s next-of-kin were located and notified of his death. The decedent has been identified as Mr. David Rivas, 50, of Pasadena, California. The investigation has revealed Mr. Rivas was reportedly traveling home from North Dakota on a train the last time he contacted family members.

An autopsy was conducted, but investigators are awaiting toxicology results and

conducting further investigation before a cause and manner of death are determined in the

case. The autopsy confirmed the decedent was not the victim of a gunshot wound and

thus far, no evidence of a felonious assault has been reasonably substantiated by

investigators.

SCSO MCU detectives are working with railroad officials and family members to

obtain more detailed information about his trip, timelines, and activities prior to his death.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s

Office, our thoughts and prayers are extended to Mr. Rivas, his family, friends, and

associates. This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this

incident is urged to contact the SCSO 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”