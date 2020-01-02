Come out and enjoy an evening that is sure to bring you back to the ​golden age of a vintage Queen concert led by the all- time great rock performer Freddie Mercury, who was arguably rock’s most powerful front man of one of the most iconic rock groups in Rock n Roll history.

It’s hard to match the entertainment value power Queen had in the rock concert world, however, Queen Nation comes very close.

Queen Nation is a visual and musical tribute band show to Queen. It was formed in 2004 by David Hewitt of DMHE Music & Productions Agency. The band features members: Gregory Finsley on vocals and keyboards as Freddie Mercury, Mike McManus on guitar as Brian May, Pete Burke on drums as Roger Taylor, and Parker Combs on bass as John Deacon. Queen Nation’s goal is to carry Queen’s musical torch, exposing the music to new and old fans by paying homage to the legendary rock band. In 2013, Queen Nation was recognized as “The World’s Greatest Queen Tribute” by Mark Cuban, Ryan Seacrest and AXS-TV. Queen Nation was even featured in a 1-hour live national broadcast from Hollywood to millions of viewers. AXS-TV also released a “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” compilation album that features two tracks by Queen Nation. The band has recently been selling out their last several Concert Hall Venues, small PACs and Casino engagements throughout the US, as well as recently completing a very successful Philippines tour. The image, sound, and stage persona of Queen Nation strives to emulate and recreate the aura of the original legendary rock band Queen. Queen fans are enthralled by the accuracy of Queen Nation’s live performance of classic songs such as; We Will Rock You, We Are The Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody, and many more.

