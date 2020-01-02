On Tuesday December 31th, 2019 at approximately 7 PM the Purple Parrot, 4111 South 6th Street was robbed at knife point. The individual came in the front door brandishing a knife. Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies responded. Witnesses described the male being approximately 5’8” feet tall with a medium build. The person responsible was wearing a black cowboy hat, a bandana over the face, leather jacket, black or blue and white flannel shirt, light brown pants, and brown boots. An extensive area check was unsuccessful in locating the individual.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 541- 883-5130 option 5 / Direct 541-851-3931 or 911 if immediate response is needed. Refer case #19003183.