January 1, 2020 at approximately 0600 Deschutes County received a 911 call of shots fired after an argument in the 1300 block of Linda Dr. in LaPine. The call was referred to Klamath County Sheriff’s Office as the location was in their response area. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were assisted by Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies learned a resident of the location, Lance Alan Payne, 22, had an argument with another resident, the home’s owner. Payne retrieved a small caliber rifle and shot several rounds into the homes floor. The house was occupied by multiple individuals including minor children, who fled the house after the shots.

Payne was taken into custody without further incident upon arrival of a Deschutes County armored vehicle. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was also dispatched however the incident concluded before they arrived. Payne is being held in the Klamath County Jail on the charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and multiple counts of Menacing, and Reckless Endangering.