KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. –The Oregon Tech baseball team returns 23 players and welcomes 15 newcomers in an attempt to improve on their 13-38 overall record in the 2020 season, which opens on January 25th.

The Owls enter the new season with a 5th place Cascade Conference preseason rating.

Newcomer Josh Overstreet of Montana State will take over at first base and will also start on the mound. McKinnon Bennett , Josiah Peterson , and Payton Harris each join the team in a starting position.

Some key returning players include All-Region second baseman Micah Jio , who led the region in multiple stats, including batting average (.361), hits (75), extra base hits (26), and total bases (116).

The team lost eight seniors from the 2019 season, including four All-Region players: first baseman Josh Kallstrom , who had the second highest batting average of the team at 0.329, pitcher John Schultz, who led the team with 75 shutouts, catcher Austin Zavala , and second baseman Kai Fong .

The pitching staff will have starter Zach Scherman (JR) return after going 2-3 with a 4.89 ERA while throwing 59.1 innings. 2018. All-Region closer, Trask Telesmanich , returns for his senior year as he moves into a starting pitcher role. Freshman John Barry from Reno High School will be a key asset to the pitching staff.

The Hustlin’ Owls will start the 2020 season on the road, playing Menlo College and Simpson University on January 25th and 26th, with games against Menlo at 2:00 pm Saturday and 1:00 pm Sunday and games against Simpson at 5:00 pm Saturday and 4:00 pm Sunday. The team will remain on the road for the next month and a half playing 30 games before their home opener taking place with a doubleheader against Corban University on March 21st at Kiger Stadium.