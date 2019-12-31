On Monday, December 30, 2019, at approximately 3:49 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 34.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevy SUV, operated by a 17 year old female of Junction City, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 140W when she lost control of the vehicle and slid into the westbound lane. She collided with a westbound Ford F150 PU operated by Kristen Balin (25) of Klamath Falls.

The operator of the Chevy SUV sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Balin and her passenger, Jared Aguiar (27) of Klamath Falls, were not injured.

OSP was assisted by ODOT, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, and Rocky Point Fire.