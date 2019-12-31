KLAMATH FALLS, Or- This year, like many others, was a great success for Basin athletics. We had the Henley baseball team in the state final for the sixth time in seven years. We saw the Hornets softball team in the title game too. The Mazama track team finished state runner up in 2019. We look forward to another great year in 2020 but it’s good to look back on the great year we had.

As always, basketball rings in the new year. The Hornets went on a tear to begin 2019 winning nine of eleven in January and February. Henley would go on to win the Skyline Conference with a 17-9(9-1) record and earning a state tournament berth.

Lost river won the 2A Southern Cascade League, defeating Illinois Valley in the championship game 50-44 and wrapping up an 18-10(9-3) season. Triad 21-4(14-2) was also crowned 1A Mountain Valley League champion.

On the girls side, Lost River 17-10(11-3) again won the SCL Title beating Lakeview 41-30. Henley 14-10(8-2) finished runner up in the Skyline to powerhouse Hidden Valley. Hosanna Christian 19-7(14-2) and Chiloquin 14-9(11-5) finished second and third in the Mountain Valley league and both lost in the playoffs.

Onto the spring when the Henley Hornets placed two teams in the state final with baseball and softball. The Hornets baseball team finished 24-5(13-2) and met the Banks Braves in the title game. Banks would go onto win the baseball championship 3-1 making them only the third school in Oregon history to win the ‘Triple Crown’ after winning Football and Basketball. Henley was in good company.

The Lady Hornets wrapped up 2019 with a 29-3(15-0) record on their way to a state title game with La Grande. The Tigers topped Henley 4-2.

Back to baseball, Hosanna/Triad 13-8(10-2) combined to win Special District 6 in the 2A/1A. Lost River 12-9(9-3) also made noise as the third place team and a playoff berth.

The Mazama boys track team finished state runner up.

Then the heat of summer came. Without high school athletics to keep us busy, it seemed quiet. But in the last week of July, Kiger Stadium hosted the American Legion State tournament. The Post 8 Klamath Falls Falcons 6-33(3-17) went two-and-out, but the tournament featured many great moments including Medford’s 3-run 2-out rally in the semifinal to beat Eugene 4-3. Medford 35-25(10-10) went on to win the State title and grab a game at the Northwest Regional Tournament against Idaho Falls before being eliminated.

In the cool fall air, student athletes took to the football field. Henley 7-2(3-1) flew under the radar initially but met Mazama 7-2(4-0) in the Skyline Conference championship game. Mazama would win the Skyline for the 6th time in a row, but lost to Tillamook in the first round.

Henley was met with the same fate after a loss to The Dalles. Hosanna Christian 9-1(5-0) won their 5th consecutive Mountain Valley League championship. Lost River 6-4(3-1) was runner up in the 2A Special District 5.

Now we find ourselves in basketball once again. All KU league games will be broadcast with live HD video on mybasin.com

Happy New Year!