On Monday morning, December 23, 2019 Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office

(SCSO) Deputy Rob Stewart responded to a Happy Camp report of a man

making criminal threats. A report was taken and Deputy Stewart searched the

area for the suspect. After about 20-minutes, Deputy Stewart initiated a traffic

stop on a vehicle that reportedly was operated by the suspect in the case after it

was observed on SR 96 at Doolittle Street in the Happy Camp area. The

vehicle’s driver stopped the vehicle near the Happy Camp Post Office on Davis

Road. The suspect, Mr. David Lee McBurney, 49, Happy Camp, was operating

the vehicle. Mr. McBurney was on Post-Release Community Supervision

(probation for prior offenses) and had not contacted his probation officer since

November 1, 2019. A subsequent search of Mr. McBurney’s vehicle revealed a

Samurai Sword, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, including a pipe

and hypodermic syringe.

Mr. McBurney was arrested for illegal possession of the sword, possession

of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at

the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “This was a good example of an alert

deputy observing a man suspected to have committed an offense he previously

investigated, which resulted in the suspect’s arrest and confiscation of a

dangerous weapon, drugs, and drug paraphernalia. We appreciate the report we

received from the citizen as well, which helped lead to the suspect’s arrest.”

These cases are still under investigation and anyone with additional

information is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530)

841-2900.