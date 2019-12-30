On Monday morning, December 23, 2019 Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office
(SCSO) Deputy Rob Stewart responded to a Happy Camp report of a man
making criminal threats. A report was taken and Deputy Stewart searched the
area for the suspect. After about 20-minutes, Deputy Stewart initiated a traffic
stop on a vehicle that reportedly was operated by the suspect in the case after it
was observed on SR 96 at Doolittle Street in the Happy Camp area. The
vehicle’s driver stopped the vehicle near the Happy Camp Post Office on Davis
Road. The suspect, Mr. David Lee McBurney, 49, Happy Camp, was operating
the vehicle. Mr. McBurney was on Post-Release Community Supervision
(probation for prior offenses) and had not contacted his probation officer since
November 1, 2019. A subsequent search of Mr. McBurney’s vehicle revealed a
Samurai Sword, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, including a pipe
and hypodermic syringe.
Mr. McBurney was arrested for illegal possession of the sword, possession
of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at
the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka.
According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “This was a good example of an alert
deputy observing a man suspected to have committed an offense he previously
investigated, which resulted in the suspect’s arrest and confiscation of a
dangerous weapon, drugs, and drug paraphernalia. We appreciate the report we
received from the citizen as well, which helped lead to the suspect’s arrest.”
These cases are still under investigation and anyone with additional
information is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530)
841-2900.