With 2019 coming to an end in just a few days, it is important to remind Oregonians about the new Legislation that was passed this year that will begin in 2020. Some of the new laws are in regards to the environment and the single use of certain plastic items such as single-use plastic straws in restaurants and plastic bags at grocery stores – both of which are banned in the new year.

Another new change in Oregon staring January 1, is the “Idaho Stop’ which ultimately allows cyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs. Cyclists should still be aware of their surroundings and make sure that a yield is permissible before they carefully roll through.