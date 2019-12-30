– 10:30 pm

This benefit supporting the VFW and the Ross Ragland Theater Youth Programs was a break out success last year.

A fabulous two-night event which takes place on the big stage with all the lights and sound production!

Come root for your favorite local singer from your favorite Karaoke bar. Vote for your preference the first night and come cheer on the finalists and vote for the winner on the second night.

Special Award for People’s Choice: Must show up to vote for your favorite Singer. $1 per vote

Help us raise money for the VFW and RRT Youth Programs.

If you want to buy for both nights enter this CODE: 2for20

Tickets: One Night $12/ Two Nights $20

To Be a Contestant:

Call or stop by the RRT Box Office or the VFW to register:

$10 Entry Fee * $1,000 Cash Pay Out & Prizes

Will need to have 2 songs picked out when you sign up.

Each Contestant will sing 1st song on Thursday and 2nd song on Friday and then winner will be announced.

Contest Rules:

*No Professionals (If you have been paid to sing, you don’t qualify)

*No Props

*All songs must be 5 minutes or under

*No changing songs (once form is turned in.) Must sing chosen song

Top 3 winners from last year may only compete for “People’s Choice”