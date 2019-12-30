Have you ever contemplated foster care? Maybe you are interested in adding to your family through adoption?

Come learn about the ins and outs of what it takes to become a certified foster parent through the State of Oregon. During the hour and a half informal informational session we will cover various topics. Certified foster parents will lend you their experience working with the children, Agency and so much more!

We would love to have you! Light refreshments will be provided. Bring a friend 🙂

For questions call Anna- 541-850-6800