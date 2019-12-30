Please welcome and support these teens by coming to a performance on Friday, January 17th @ 6:00 pm or Saturday, January 18th @ 2:00 pm (Senior day) at the Ross Ragland Theater!

Margaret would rather play video games than do her homework, so her Poppa tells her the story of Princess Margaret, whose family is kidnapped by pirates. The only way for her to save them is to use the Pythagorean Theorem to help the mermaids find the pirate ship, but did she pay enough attention when her tutor, Professor Archimedes, was trying to teach it to her? The Princess and the Pirates is a comic homage to the classic movie, The Princess Bride, but with a purpose: to remind children that there are real-life applications for math.

Tickets: Free Event – Donations accepted at the Door

This play will be performed by 15 Local Teens for the Klamath Basin elementary students, Seniors in the Basin and a performance for the public. We have found a very fun & familiar play that the students will be able to interact with the characters on stage.