On Thursday, December 26 at about 9:10 a.m., the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s

Office (SCSO) received a report of a possible dead body lying near railroad tracks about

.3 mile east of the Andesite Railroad Crossing. A SCSO sergeant and deputy responded

to the location, which is located near Military Pass Road approximately 1.8 miles south

of US 97. The location is about 32 miles southeast of Yreka and east of Weed,

California. The SCSO sergeant and deputy arrived on-scene and located a deceased male

adult lying in a supine position near the railroad tracks. SCSO’s Major Crimes Unit

(MCU) was summoned and detectives responded to the scene of the incident. A train

initially stopped at the location. A Union Pacific Police Officer later responded and

arrived at the site.

A crime scene investigation was conducted and MCU is working with SCSO on-

scene first responders and Union Pacific officials to further investigate the case. The

decedent had identification that indicated he has an address outside the county. There is

no indication of an immediate threat to county residents; however, the case is being

handled as a suspicious death. An autopsy will be scheduled within the next few days to

help investigators determine the cause and manner of death in the case.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “This case is still under investigation. Anyone

with information about this incident is urged to contact the SCSO 24-hour Dispatch

Center at (530) 841-2900.”