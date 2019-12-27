58-year-old Tori Hill of Malin and 31-year-old Corey Agard of Portland have been accused of the murder of Pedro Padilla.

The body was recovered from a pond near the Falcon Heights area of Klamath Falls.

Hill is suspected to have paid Agard $10,000 to murder Mr. Padilla. The incident occurred on or between Nov 22 and Dec 23, according to the DA.

Hill was taken into custody for aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Hill was also charged with Abuse of a Corpse in the 2nd Degree for intentionally removing or carrying away Padilla’s body. Additionally, she was charged with tampering with physical evidence for removing blood after the discharge of a firearm.

Agard is charged with: Aggravated Murder, Murder in the Second Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Abuse of Corpse in the Second Degree and 3 counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

This is however not the first time Hill has had a run in with the law. Klamath County court records show that Hill has multiple felony convictions dating back to 2013, including methamphetamine possession and failing to comply with terms of a drug court program.

No pleas were entered at yesterday’s arraignment and Hill’s next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 3, records show. Agard and Hill have not yet been indicted and they’re both being held on probable cause in connection with the murder.

This investigation is ongoing and we will continue to keep you updated as we gain more information.