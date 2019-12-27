Brandon Witmer was born in Ft. Campbell Kentucky, raised in Gresham Oregon, and is a graduate of Sam Barlow High school. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army as an airborne infantryman and was assigned to 1st Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment in Savannah, Georgia. He served as a rifleman, grenadier, automatic rifleman, fire team leader, and as a member of the battalion’s reconnaissance surveillance and target acquisition platoon. Brandon has forward deployed four times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, attended the Army’s NCO academy, Ranger School, Airborne School, Precision Geo-Location Course, Close Target Reconnaissance Course, and Advanced GSM Network Course. Upon completion of his enlistment in 2014, Brandon attended Oregon State University where he received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business Administration. Brandon enjoys spending time outdoors, winter sports, and is looking forward to serving the community of Klamath Falls.

Zachary Fuller was born and raised in Klamath Falls, Oregon and is a graduate from Mazama High School. After graduation he attended Klamath Community College where he obtained his Associates degree in Criminal Justice. During his time in college he was a member of the Klamath Falls Police Department Explorer Program and was awarded the Explorer of the Year award in 2017. During the past year, he has worked as a Safety and Security Officer at Sky Lakes Medical Center and became a Reserve Police Officer with the Klamath Falls Police Department. Zach has always had a desire to serve his community and is proud to be a part of our team.