A viewing of the planets Venus and Saturn and a thin crescent moon will be offered Saturday, Dec. 28, by the Klamath County Museum.

The free event will run from 5 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Foothills Christian Fellowship, at the north end of Patterson Street in Klamath Falls. Large portable telescopes will be set up for viewing of the planets.

“This weekend we’ll see a very thin new moon positioned right next to Venus,” said Klamath County Museum manager Todd Kepple. “It will be a great time to set up a camera for a beautiful shot.”

Venus is very bright in the southwestern sky for about an hour after sunset. Saturn appears a little lower in the southwestern sky, and sets shortly after sundown.

Anyone who would like help setting up their own telescope for the event is invited to come about an hour early to receive assistance.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.