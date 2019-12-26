Longtime OFB Board member, Lyndon Kerns, member of Klamath-Lake County Farm Bureau, was honored with the prestigious 2019 Oregon Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award on Dec. 12, 2019, during the 87th Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) Convention at the Salishan Resort in Gleneden Beach.

The OFB Distinguished Service Award recognizes outstanding effort, dedication, and leadership in Farm Bureau over the course of multiple years. Candidates for this award are submitted by their County Farm Bureaus to the OFB Membership & Recognition Committee for consideration.

“For over 33 years as an active Farm Bureau member, Lyndon has served our grassroots organization and Oregon agriculture in countless ways. We are proud to recognize Lyndon with the OFB Distinguished Service Award for his decades of hard work, dedication, selflessness, and effectiveness,” said outgoing OFB President Sharon Waterman.

Said Kerns, “Farm Bureau is like one big family working together for something positive for Oregon agriculture. When the voices of farmers and ranchers are united, it makes all of us stronger.

“To me, this award demonstrates that the efforts of Farm Bureau’s grassroots members are appreciated. When lawmakers hear from actual farmers and ranchers about how a bill or a regulation or a court decision will impact them in real life, it makes a big impact. Farm Bureau gives us a way to share agriculture’s perspective very effectively,” said Kerns.

“Lyndon has made many trips from Klamath Falls to Salem over the years to advocate for agriculture at the state capitol. With so much of public policy directly affecting farm and ranch families, this sort of political engagement is essential for agriculture to survive,” said outgoing OFB President Waterman.

Through Farm Bureau, Kerns has worked on, and testified before legislative committees on, many critical bills, ranging from taxes, cap-and-trade, and farm use assessment, to elk damage to crops, wolves’ impact on livestock, and the tools farmers use to grow food and other agricultural products.

He has lent his time and expertise on many OFB Issue Advisory Committees, including Livestock, National & Environmental Resources, Government Affairs, and National Affairs.

Kerns has also spent countless hours working on local grazing issues and on inheritance tax laws for both Oregon and California.

Like many members, Kerns’s trajectory of Farm Bureau leadership began through the Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) Program.

In 1996, he joined the state YF&R Committee, where he served for two years before stepping up to the position of vice chair in 1998.

At the same time, Kerns became instrumental at the county level. In 1996, he joined the Klamath-Lake County Farm Bureau Board of Directors — and four years later, became county vice president.

In 2004, Kerns was elected to represent Klamath and Lake Counties on the OFB Board of Directors, a position that he still proudly and effectively holds today.

At the national level, Kerns was appointed to the American Farm Bureau’s National Water Issues Committee, where he served for multiple years.

Besides Farm Bureau, Kerns has served on the local Republican Central Committee, the Soil & Water Conservation District, and numerous groups focusing on water issues in the Klamath Basin.

Many members of Klamath-Lake County Farm Bureau had glowing things to say about Kerns.

Said Klamath-Lake County Farm Bureau President John Moxley: “Lyndon is so dedicated to agriculture and to Farm Bureau. I’m not sure how he finds the time to do it all. It’s very impressive.”

Said Klamath-Lake County Farm Bureau leaders Jason and Victoria Flowers: “We’ve always been impressed with how Lyndon represents Farm Bureau and all of Oregon agriculture, not just his own interests. He is always willing to lend a helping hand. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better guy to have on your side.”

Said Klamath-Lake County Farm Bureau member Rod Kucera: “On the Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee, Lyndon always served with honor and integrity. He is quiet but he always gets things done.”

With the love and support of his wife Jenny, Kerns does all this while raising hay, grain, and cattle on a Century Farm in Klamath County.

PHOTO 1: OFB Board member Lyndon Kerns (middle), member of Klamath-Lake County Farm Bureau, was honored with the 2019 Oregon Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award during the 87th OFB Convention. He was presented the award by outgoing OFB President Sharon Waterman and OFB EVP Dave Dillon.

PHOTO 2: The 2019 Oregon Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award was presented to Lyndon Kerns, member of Klamath-Lake County Farm Bureau.

See press releases of all awards given at the 2019 OFB Convention at www.OregonFB.org.