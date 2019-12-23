Medford, Ore. – On Sunday, December 22, 2019 at approximately 3:56 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on Hwy 99 near Glenwood Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a GMC Yukon, operated by Tyre Jones (32) of Phoenix, was southbound on Hwy 99 when he struck a pedestrian, Anthony Lux (27) of Phoenix, who was in the roadway. A southbound Jeep Cherokee, operated by Jasmine Turk-Bly (37) of Medford, also struck Lux.

Lux was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Hwy 99 was reduced to one lane in both directions for approximately two hours.

OSP was assisted by Medford PD, Phoenix PD, Talent PD, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Medford Fire, Mercy Flights ambulance, and ODOT.