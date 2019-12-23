Roseburg, Ore. – UPDATE

On June 6, 2018 Oregon Department of Transportation personnel located a human skull in the area of Interstate 5 near the 124 northbound exit ramp.

Through DNA testing the remains were determined to be Scott Evenson (44 years of age at time of recovery) from Myrtle Creek, OR.

The Oregon State Police is requesting anyone with information about Evenson between 2015 and 2018 to please contact Detective Tina Nibblett at (541) 440-3334 or Detective Michael Tabor at (541) 440-3315

**********************

Oregon State Police (OSP) is continuing the investigation into the discovery of human remains this morning near Interstate 5 in the Roseburg Area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on June 6, 2018 at about 8:00 AM, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) personnel were in the area of Interstate 5 near the exit 124 NB off ramp performing maintenance operations. In the course of their work ODOT personnel located human remains and immediately contacted OSP.

OSP Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and with the assistance of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner confirmed that it was human remains. The remains consisted of a human skull. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deployed Search and Rescue personnel to further assist in searching the area for additional remains and did not find any.

OSP Detectives are continuing the investigation and are requesting that anyone with information call 541-440-3334 and reference OSP case number SP18-206360.

OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Roseburg Police Department and ODOT.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available for release.