KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Lady and Hustlin’ Owls will be taking on College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon in their Cascade Collegiate Conference home opener games this weekend. Games will take place Friday and Saturday, with the ladies opening up at 5:30 pm each day and the men starting at 7:30 pm. This weekend is also K-12 Family Weekend, and all students from Kindergarten through 12th grade will receive free admission to all games.

The Lady Owls – who received votes in the last NAIA poll – will open Friday night against College of Idaho, who come into the game with a 4-7 record. All three women’s teams are currently undefeated in conference play, each holding a 2-0 record. Tech has won three of the last five games against the Yotes, including a 73-47 victory at the end of last year’s regular season that allowed them to split second place with Corban University.

The Lady Yotes are coming in off a three-win streak after dropping Warner Pacific 76-70 in an overtime thriller and taking down Linfield and Multnomah.

Saturday night’s game will be against Eastern Oregon, who ranks 18th in the nation and holds an 8-4 overall record that ties the Lady Owls. The Mountaineers have taken down Tech in four of their last five games, but the Hooters are coming in strong on a seven-game win streak and will look to pass through the weekend unscathed. In the last matchup between the two teams, the Owls pulled off an upset win, breaking a 48-game conference win streak.

The weekend opens with a top 5 match-up– a rematch of last season’s national semifinals between the Yotes and Oregon Tech. The No. 2-ranked Owls (11-1, 1-1 CCC) had a 11-game win streak snapped two weeks ago at Northwest – with Oregon Tech falling from the top perch in the NAIA poll. Tech has been dominant, allowing opponents just 62 points and 40-percent shooting per game, averaging 19 more rebounds a night than the opposition. Two-time All-American Mitchell Fink (14.1 ppg, 7.1 apg, 3.5 rpg) returns, along with a deep and talented squad that includes shooter Seth Erickson (14.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and big-man Matt Van Tassell (11.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg).

College of Idaho currently leads the Cascade Conference with a 2-0 record and are 9-3 overall. The team has triumphed in their last three matches against Multnomah, Warner Pacific and Vanguard.

Tech will then face off against Eastern Oregon on Saturday. The Mountaineers hold a 7-4 overall record and are 1-1 in conference play. The team ranks first in the nation in scoring offense per game and field goal percentage, as well as second in total rebounds, assists per game, and defensive rebounds per game. Eastern’s Jarek Schetzle leads the CCC in blocks per game and ranks first for offensive rebounds per game and field goal percentage.

The Hustlin’ Owls rank first in the nation in scoring defense per game, total rebound defense, scoring margin, and total rebound margin. The team holds an 11-1 record, with a loss to Northwest University last weekend halting their undefeated advance and splitting their conference record to 1-1.

Women’s games will be broadcast on 104.3 and 960 Sports and the men’s games will be broadcast on 92-5 KLAD-FM, with Bobby Thompson and Mike Garrard doing the play-by-play.