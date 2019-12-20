Want to get FREE quality produce AND give back to your community? We need your help!

The Produce Connection is an opportunity for all residents of Klamath and Lake Counties to access free produce! Regardless of your income level or participation in other Klamath-Lake County Food Bank programs, you can stop by any Produce Connection site to pick up quality, fresh fruits and vegetables each week. This is a year-round program.

Through the support and assistance of many dedicated volunteers, over 4,000 of our neighbors accessed free fresh fruits and vegetables from May through October at our location!

We need your continued help!

From November to May, the Produce Connection continues at two sites in Klamath County: one in Chiloquin and one in Klamath Falls.

We are pleased to announce that Sky Lakes Wellness Center continues to be the winter location in Klamath Falls!

We need 3 volunteers each week to continue to make this program work at the Wellness Center.

3 volunteers needed from 1130am- 130p m each Thursday of the program to assist with distribution of produce at the Wellness Center (anticipated commitment 2 hours). Some heavy lifting may be required.

You can volunteer as little or as often as works for your schedule! Please email, call or stop by to let us know you are interested and sign up!

We are currently scheduling for volunteers for the following dates in January and February 2020!