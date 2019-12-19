KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Women’s Soccer Coach Brandon Porter has announced the initial group of the 2020 recruiting class for the Women’s Soccer program.

“The 2020 signing class includes a deep group of talent and positional diversity,” mentioned Porter. “Building off of this past fall’s success and our regular season championship, it is important that the players we bring in continue to strengthen us from a technical, tactical, and athletic perspective. If you aren’t getting better, you’re probably getting worse, so we are excited that this group of recruits certainly makes us better.”



Halle Adair

5-6 Goalkeeper, Canby HS, Canby, OR

Oregon Premier FC

Coach Porter: “Halle is a player that we feel adds depth to our goalkeeping crew. She has great aggressiveness, reactions, and a get-to-work attitude. She is also a great student and person, and we hope that continues to make our goalkeeping competition level high day in and day out.”

Notable Info: Halle played at Canby High School for Maria Madeira and will be majoring in Medical Imaging at Oregon Tech. She is the daughter of Bridget and Rich Adair.



Olivia Kreiser

5-8 Midfielder, Mountain View HS, Boise, ID

Boise Thorns ECNL

Coach Porter: “We are very excited to see what Olivia will do at the college level. She is an extremely technical and composed midfielder that likes the ball at her feet. She has great range on her passing and has the ability to help us pick apart defenses with her vision and playmaking.”

Notable Info: Olivia played club soccer in the prestigious ECNL at the Boise Thorns for CCC Head Coach Brian Smith of College of Idaho. She will be majoring in Healthcare Management-Administration at Oregon Tech and is the daughter of Wendy Olson and Craig Kreiser.



Sydni Nakamura

5-6 Goalkeeper, Mililani HS, Mililani, HI

Hawaii Surf Soccer Club

Coach Porter: “What a great pickup relatively late for us. Sydni originally committed to NCAA Division I Northern Arizona, but after a head coach change, she decided to open up her recruiting options, and we couldn’t be happier that she did. An experienced and intelligent goalkeeper, Sydni makes the average saves on a consistent basis, and then is able to make some tough saves look easy. We also think that her ability with her feet will open up even more options for us to play out of the back more consistently.”

Notable Info: Sydni played high school soccer at Mililani High School and played her club soccer for Shawn Kuroda of Hawaii Surf. She will be majoring in Engineering at Oregon Tech and is the daughter of Valentina and Eric Nakamura.



Mehana Ortiz

5-6 Forward/Midfielder, Mililani HS, Mililani, HI

Hawaii Surf Soccer Club

Coach Porter: “Another NCAA Division I de-commit, Mehana is going to accomplish some great things as an Oregon Tech Owl. She is just so incredibly special on the ball and in the attack. We envision her as either a center midfielder or as a forward, but the fact of the matter is that she can just flat out score. Her skill and savvy are at such a high level, we can’t wait to watch her terrorize the rest of the teams in the Cascade Conference.”

Notable Info: Mehana played her high school soccer at Mililani High School, and played her club soccer at Hawaii Surf under Shawn Kuroda. Mehana originally committed to Northern Arizona University but will now be coming to Oregon Tech to major in Biology-Health Sciences. She is the daughter of Bridgit and Gary Ortiz.



Kiah Wetzell

5-6 Forward, Clackamas HS, Milwaukie, OR

Eastside Thorns FC

Coach Porter: “Kiah is perfectly suited to be a consistent threat in the Cascade Conference. She is skilled, unselfish, and most importantly, she has great pace. Her talent should fit seamlessly into our program and complement our returning group of attackers. We envision her playing between the lines of the other team’s defense and playmaker, and then sneak in behind to stretch the field as well.”

Notable Info: Kiah played her high school soccer at Clackamas High School, as part of the highly successful girls’ soccer program. She also played her club soccer for the Eastside Thorns. Kiah will be majoring in Medical Imaging at Oregon Tech and is the daughter of Shelly and Doug Wetzell.



Valerie Zabinski

5-11 Defender, Boulder Creek HS, Phoenix, AZ

Real Salt Lake Academy-Arizona

Coach Porter: “Valerie is a player that we identified and had on campus early on in her high school career and someone that we hope is a mainstay in our lineup for the foreseeable future. She has good technical skill, athleticism, and range. Obviously most people will take note of her size and athleticism first, but it is her skill on the ball and ability to strike the ball with both feet over distance that also make her special.”

Notable Info: Valerie played her prep soccer at Boulder Creek High School in Phoenix and plays her club soccer for the Real Salt Lake Academy in Arizona. Valerie’s older brother was a standout goalkeeper at Southern Oregon University from 2016-2019. Valerie is the daughter of Cynthia Davies and James Zabinski.