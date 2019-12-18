Local Non-Profit Focused on Youth Empowerment Hosting Large-Scale Fundraising Gala

TULELAKE, CA, December 15, 2019 – With an exceptional retention rate of 93% of students in its first year of camp operation, Tiny, Mighty & Strong (TMS) is celebrating the success of its first annual Black Tie Gala on Saturday, April 18th in Tulelake, Ca (location TBD).

The formal gala will feature a sit-down, three-course menu prepared by world-renowned chef Cory Johanson, a full-service bar, silent auction and live musical entertainment and a live band. Program will include guest speakers and performances by the youth in our programs. For families who plan to be in attendance, childcare services will be provided on a first-come, first- served basis.

“We have seen tremendous growth in our first year ranging from student participation to

community engagement and we are looking forward to expanding our programming and

serving more youth in rural communities this year. This Gala will be a one-of-a kind production, you don’t want to miss it” shares President & Founder Amy Frey.

Ticket sales for this year’s gala will go directly to supporting camp operations and year round activities for children ages 2year old-6th grade. We invite all community members to join us in what will be an engaging and fun event for a great cause! Ticket prices are as follows:

● General Admission: $40

● Premium Admission (includes 4 drinks, swag and social media marketing): $65

● VIP Single Admission (includes 6 drinks, swag and social media marketing): $85

● VIP Table (seats 6, includes 6 drinks per person, swag, social media marketing and

acknowledgement on all printed materials): $540

Tiny, Mighty & Strong is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization with a mission to change the world by empowering and educating youth to live healthier lives through education. This is achieved through holistic programming in the core areas of: fitness, nutrition, leadership development and emotional health. We want to see thriving youth, in each rural community throughout the United States, empowered and determined to lead others towards their best health come true.