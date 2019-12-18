The Sagebrush Rendezvous is primarily an art show and sale gathering and featuring the work of several local artists in different mediums including watercolor, oil, acrylic, jewelry and sculpture. This year’s featured artist is Chuck Prudhomme, an oil painter who relishes capturing landscapes on canvas from onsite locations all over the country.

The Exchange Club of Klamath Falls in partnership with CARES and the Sky Lakes Medical Center Foundation, gather the artists to showcase their art in the setting of a wine and beer tasting event held at the Running Y Resort and 2020 marks the 42nd year the Sagebrush Rendezvous Charitable Art Show and Sale!

Saturday January 25th 10-5pm

Sunday January 26th 11-5pm

Beer and wine tasting both days from 2-5pm